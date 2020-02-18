Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,881 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 11.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $134,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 182,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. 79,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

