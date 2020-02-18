Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

