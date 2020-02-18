PCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $93,730.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.06361061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,755,322 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

