Peerguess (GUESS) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $9,594.00 and $1.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peerguess has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.03248606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00244799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00157463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

