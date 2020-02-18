Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $27.66. 2,947,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97. Peloton has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

