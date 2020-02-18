Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$58.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,216. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$45.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

