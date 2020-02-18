Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,812 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 71,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

