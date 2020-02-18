Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $$14.20 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Pennon Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.