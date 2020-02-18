Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

