Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.77

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.77 and last traded at $191.37, with a volume of 7625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.44.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders sold a total of 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.