PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PEP opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

