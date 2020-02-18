Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.43. 600,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

