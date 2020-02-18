Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. 29,201,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,912,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

