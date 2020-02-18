Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 26,458,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,993,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

