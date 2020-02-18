Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $10.23 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

