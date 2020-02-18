Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 4,216 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,210 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,657 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,222. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.