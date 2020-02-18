Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $187.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

