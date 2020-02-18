Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 35,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 279.46 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

