Pirl Achieves Market Cap of $468,784.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $468,784.00 and $12,403.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,182,966 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

