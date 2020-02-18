PIXEL Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $556,444.00 and approximately $34,707.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,039.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.40 or 0.04173116 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00761113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

