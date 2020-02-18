Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and traded as low as $9.75. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 37,300 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $240.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.