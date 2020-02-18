Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.44

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 43068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

