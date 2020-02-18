Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,262 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.12. 17,536,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,936,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.