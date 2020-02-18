PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $263.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00482342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $638.52 or 0.06353351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005109 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010182 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

