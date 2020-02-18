PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $83,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.72. 612,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.