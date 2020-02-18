PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $65.27 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $65,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

MMC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

