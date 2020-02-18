PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $90,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $160.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

