PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 63.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,671. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average is $270.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.