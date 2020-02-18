PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $78,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,857,000 after buying an additional 543,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,856. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.11.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.