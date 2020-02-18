PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $52,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,887. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.4684 dividend. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

