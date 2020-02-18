PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 892,017 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892,017 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $12,510,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $8,206,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.36. 26,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

