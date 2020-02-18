PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $1,883.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.68 or 0.02736387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.37 or 0.04170337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00753019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00846029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00098612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00654924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,306,833 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

