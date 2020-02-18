Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 28437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

