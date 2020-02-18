Prime-XI (PXI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $4,325.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 100.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

