Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,371.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $7,371.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,728,648 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade.

