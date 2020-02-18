Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 75,219 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

