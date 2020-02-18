Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Haemonetics worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 118,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,727. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.