Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.02 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Wolverine World Wide worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 3,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

