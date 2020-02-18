Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 17,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

