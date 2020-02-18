Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kellogg worth $24,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 259,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of K traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,387. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.