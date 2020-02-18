Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Simmons First National worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 8,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,027. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

