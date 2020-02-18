Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,750 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Caleres worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $5,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caleres by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 121,543 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Caleres Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

