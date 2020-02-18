Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Amedisys worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.82. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,171. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.