Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,976 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

