Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Trading Down 0.5%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.91, 9,475 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 17,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

