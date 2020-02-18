PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

