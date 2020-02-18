PTON (PTON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,274.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. PTON has a market capitalization of $737,043.00 and approximately $4,274.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last week, PTON has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

