Pure Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.01143554 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

