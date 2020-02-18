Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a PE ratio of -101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.30.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

