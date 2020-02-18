Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Quad/Graphics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 187.5%.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 457,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

